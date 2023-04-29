“To say that a couple of glasses of wine a day isn’t bad is false and dangerous. Ethanol, the alcohol that is used in all types of alcoholic beverages, is carcinogenic.” This is supported by the professor of General Pathology in Biomedical Sciences at the University of Padua, Antonella Viola, in her book “The way of equilibrium. Science of aging and longevity”, in a passage extrapolated from the Corriere del Veneto.

Viola further underlines that the risk associated with alcohol consumption is greater in women than in men: “An English study calculated that out of 1,000 women and 1,000 men who consume an average of one bottle of wine a week, 14 women and 10 men will develop a tumor caused by alcohol… It is no coincidence that already in 1988 the International Agency for Research on Cancer and the World Health Organization included ethanol in the list of first level carcinogens”.

In the book, scientific information alternates with personal stories by Antonella Viola, who recounts her experience with intermittent fasting: “A couple of years ago I began to include hours of fasting in my food routine, first 16 hours – and this has become a habit that I follow at least 4 days a week – and then occasionally stretch to 20 or 24”.

“After the removal of the thyroid gland and the subsequent menopause, as happens to many women, I saw my body change – she said -. My waist circumference began to grow like never before… I had tried diets, I bought a treadmill but I couldn’t feel like I used to before… my metabolism had changed. And a new approach was needed. I was familiar with intermittent fasting… And so I started fasting 16 hours a day, every day, but I also stopped drinking all kinds of alcoholic beverages and changed my diet. Within 4 months I had lost 11 kg and was back to my usual size. Since then, I only drink one glass on special occasions and try to fit in 16 hours of fasting at least 4 times a week. And I feel so fit that I’ve started training again.”