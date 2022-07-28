Antonella Viola not only Covid-star, now also a cook: she too falls into the trap, unable to resist the perverse charm of notoriety

Pity. Antonella Viola it was one of the few Covid-star that she had saved herself enough, but now she has fallen too, unable to resist perverse fascination with notoriety and the desire to invade other sectors as well.

There Viola it’s a full professor of general pathology at the University of Paduaso she no longer deals directly with virology but being an immunologist by training, she knows the subject well, much better than her other colleagues who are often a little improvised.

And in this sense it was done – to be honest – too appreciate for her skills as a science communicator and also, let’s face it, for a certain beautiful presence that never hurts. In fact, it is one thing to be in front of a beautiful daughter and another to put up with the expanded face of Roberto Burioni or similar.

Among the Covid stars particularly parsley there is also Barbara Gallavottia biologist, of a considerably lower level than the Viola, who does not even have the gift of synthesis for a surcharge and on certain winter evenings risks producing a narcotic effect on entire families of Italians who lose track of time while she is always there at Floris to chant.

In any case – as mentioned – also the Viola fell and began to race. Now he offers us a book of 50 recipes together with Daniele Nuccidietician with a banal title, “Good food” (and we would like to see that it was bad too!). Perhaps this work could have some unexpected success if it had an itchy erotic name, I know, “50 shades of macaroni”, but so the attractiveness is zero.

At least in the previous book –“Sex is (almost) everything”– the title got it right even if she had fallen victim to some publisher ravaged by his undoubted graces and who wanted to make her ride the prairies of pecoreccio.

READ ALSO: For Antonella Viola “Sex is (almost) everything”: the new book by the immunologist

Covid stars do not understand that the public already has very little faith in them because of rash and completely out of sorts – remember when they said the vaccine prevented contagion? – and if now they begin to go crazy in other fields the omelette –it is appropriate to say – it is done and served.

In short, it seems that scientists cannot manage to remain in their field without indulging in literary antics which do nothing but further undermine their credibility and since Viola was, in this sense, one of the most authoritative, it is a real shame that she fell into the pot. Therefore please dear and dear Covid stars, we already have enough confusion of ours, you can’t make it increase mixing the Spike with the carbonara.

