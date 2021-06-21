Lionel Messi is in Brazil playing the Copa América 2021 with the Argentine national team, away from his family, but that was not an impediment for his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, to dedicate an emotional video to him on his Instagram for him. Father’s day.

Despite the distance that separates them, the wife of the Barcelona star spread a tender message on her social networks where she shows the love she has for him.

“Happy father’s day, love! We love you and miss you so much“Rocuzzo wrote to accompany a video of Messi in bed with his children Thiago and Mateo, playing and tickling them in the privacy and tranquility of their home.

The detail came with more surprises. Messi’s wife He also uploaded another video in his Instagram stories to show the Argentine crack the card that his youngest children prepared with phrases and drawings full of love and affection.

User reactions to Instagram stories did not take long. Immediately, the model received messages of congratulations for the noble gesture shared by the figure of the Argentine team.

America’s Cup 2021

The ’10’ of the Argentine team is concentrated in Brazil, where it prepares to face Paraguay this Monday, June 21, for the third date of Group A of the Copa América 2021.

The albiceleste will seek the three points to seal her classification to the round of 16 of the tournament, taking into account that in her debut she beat Luis Suarez’s Uruguay team by the smallest difference.

