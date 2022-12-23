Antonella Roccuzzo and Kun Agüero are exposed to a sanction from Fifa, why?

In some images of the celebration of the title of Argentina from the World Cup in Qatar appeared holding and kissing the trophy of the world Cup several people who are not endorsed to do so.

Those responsible for the Fifa and the heads of state are authorized to touch the cup, in addition to the players and members of the coaching staff, but no one else from then on.

“Having examined the matter, Fifa is looking into how individuals were able to gain unauthorized access to the pitch, following the closing ceremony, at the Lusail Stadium on December 18. Appropriate measures will be taken internally,” a spokesperson said. to the BBC.

For this reason, several well-known people are on Fifa’s radar, including the renowned chef Salt Bae, who “groped and kissed the trophy,” according to reports. But there is more.

Closely linked to Argentina

Several relatives and friends of the Argentine players invaded the field to celebrate with their family, but at the same time they took advantage of the “disorder” to touch, kiss and take photos with the Cup.

The photos and videos on social networks are the strongest proof that the rules were violated with the trophy and that there could be sanctions.

Two of the personalities who are in the eye of the hurricane with Antonela Roccuzzo and Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, They are not part of the champion squad.

