Monday, December 26, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Antonella Roccuzzo and Kun Agüero are exposed to a sanction from Fifa, why?

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 23, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Kun Aguero with Messi shirt

The former Barcelona footballer proudly wore the uniform.

Photo:

Twitter: @aguerosergiokun

The former Barcelona footballer proudly wore the uniform.

The entity analyzes photos and videos of the World Cup final in Qatar.

In some images of the celebration of the title of Argentina from the World Cup in Qatar appeared holding and kissing the trophy of the world Cup several people who are not endorsed to do so.

Those responsible for the Fifa and the heads of state are authorized to touch the cup, in addition to the players and members of the coaching staff, but no one else from then on.

See also  Finally Aprilia! Historic first MotoGP pole with Aleix Espargaro. Marini in the front row

(Lionel Messi breaks down in tears for heartbreaking Argentine story: emotional video)
(Cristiano Ronaldo: they reveal the millionaire for which he would go to play in Saudi Arabia)

“Having examined the matter, Fifa is looking into how individuals were able to gain unauthorized access to the pitch, following the closing ceremony, at the Lusail Stadium on December 18. Appropriate measures will be taken internally,” a spokesperson said. to the BBC.

For this reason, several well-known people are on Fifa’s radar, including the renowned chef Salt Bae, who “groped and kissed the trophy,” according to reports. But there is more.

Closely linked to Argentina

Several relatives and friends of the Argentine players invaded the field to celebrate with their family, but at the same time they took advantage of the “disorder” to touch, kiss and take photos with the Cup.

The photos and videos on social networks are the strongest proof that the rules were violated with the trophy and that there could be sanctions.

Two of the personalities who are in the eye of the hurricane with Antonela Roccuzzo and Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, They are not part of the champion squad.
(Argentina champion: French government complains to Fifa for insults from rivals)
(Dibu Martínez reveals his secret on penalties against France: ‘Shit… everything’)

See also  Qatar 2022 World Cup: White dunes and sunset red, the ingredients of the Qatari winter

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Antonella #Roccuzzo #Kun #Agüero #exposed #sanction #Fifa

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Activists ask the Supreme Court of Panama to recognize equal marriage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result