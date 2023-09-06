Antonella Mosetti and the nude on social media “Why is she a bad guy?”

Antonella Mosetti rails against those who criticize the nude on social media by taking it out on what she defines as these “great wives, mothers and heroines of family and love”.

The showgirl, evidently tired of the criticisms received due to her risqué photos, published a long outburst on her profile Instagram.

“In my opinion, social networks are made to show images and have fun – said Antonella Mosetti – If a woman is simple, transparent and that is: if she wants to dance, she dances, if she wants to be in a costume she is in a costume and if she wants to show a breast , does it or a provocative attitude and has the freedom to do so, why should she be defined as a bad guy?”.

“I am extremely free to see uninhibited women, but also supported by great intelligence, I find it a deadly combination. It doesn’t mean that someone who has fun or undresses is a shady person who does strange things in life,” added the showgirl.

Antonella Mosetti, therefore, clarifies who her criticisms are aimed at: “All these great wives, mothers and heroines of the family and of love and of all the right things in the world, ask: but then, with whom do men cheat?” .