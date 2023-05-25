It all started after the comment from Micol Incorvaia’s mother to a post from a fan of Antonella.

Small social diatribe the one that is holding court on Twitter. Protagonists Antonella Fiordelisi, the Incorvassi, that is Edoardo Tavassi and Micol Incorvaia and Antonella’s ex Gianluca Benincasa.

Everything would have started from a response to a tweet from Micol’s mother who would have intervened to defend her from the attacks of Donnalisi fans. At this point Antonella would have published two tweets, one in Latin and the other in Italian then deleted, which according to the fans would clearly refer to the Incorvaia family.

“De rustica progenie, semper villana fuit”, translated as “He who descended from rustic stock, always remained a rough individual” Antonella wrote.

Shortly before he had instead written and then deleted the following tweet: “They obviously don’t have a good life. Otherwise it is not explained, or perhaps they would like it different for their children”.

Obviously there is no reference to Micol’s family but according to the most passionate fans of the matter there are no doubts that Antonella was referring precisely to Micol’s mother who would have defended her daughter.

Antonella’s ex boyfriend also intervened in the affair, Gianluca Benincasa who always wrote on social networks probably attacking Antonella: “They judge races and families of people who come from parental disasters and who meet for a Hermes bag” – her words.

Meanwhile Antonella recently wanted to thank the many fans who follow her but above all the Big Brother VIP which in addition to having made him find the love of Edoardo Donnamariaalso gave him great popularity allowing him to make himself known to the general public.

“Love work family and fandom that supports you. I’ve got everything. Grateful to that program which, although it has made me feel psychologically ill on various occasions, has given me the opportunity to make myself known to a large audience that today supports me and supports me in everything. If I’m someone today it’s only thanks to you” – he wrote in an Instagram story.