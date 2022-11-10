The people of Twitter did not miss Antonella’s confession made during an advertising break. Let’s see who it is.

Antonella Fiordelisi is one of the most talked about contestants of this first part of Big Brother Vip. The beautiful competitor has braided a flirt with Edoardo Donnamaria which, with the entry into the home of several competitors, seems to have suddenly taken on value.

In fact, in the last few days, the two have become very close and Antonella seems to be determined not to let any other woman approach, at least in her presence.

This is why Fiordelisi first blurted out with Oriana Marzoli only to then launch into a heated discussion with Micol Incorvaia. The Sicilian would have had a flirtation with Edoardo in the past and as soon as she entered the house she hugged the young face of Forum, unleashing Antonella’s jealousies.

This attitude was not very liked by the people of Twitter who accuse Antonella of reproaching the behavior of the other girls, when she too was the protagonist of a similar episode in the past.

Apparently it’s all about Francesco Mountainduring the time he was still busy with Giulia Salemi. The most attentive viewers of the show noticed that, during a commercial break, Antonella let herself go to a confession about a flirtation she had with Monte.

Everything happened after the usual intervention of Giulia Salemi in the episode of Gf Vipwhich reported the comments of the web even those against Fiordelisi. Antonella would have vented by admitting the affair with Giulia’s ex-boyfriend.

Francesco Chiofalo accuses Antonella’s father of having plagiarized her

Meanwhile, some very harsh words from outside come from Francesco Chiofalo, Antonella’s ex boyfriend. Chiofalo, interviewed by Fanpagehe said that Antonella is plagiarized by her father, who would like her daughter to only hang out with famous people with a title.

According to her, the approach with Edoardo in the house is also the result of a strategy orchestrated by her father.