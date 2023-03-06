Time for confessions in the Big Brother house, with Antonella Fiordelisi revealing love affairs never told before to everyone
Time for confessions in the Big Brother house, with Antonella Fiordelisi that reveals to all love affairs never told before. “You have to tell me three famous people you’ve had a flirt with”, the question posed to the showgirl, who after a few seconds of hesitation decided to answer: “Ignazio Moser and Correa, there are no more known ones. Can we say goodbye to them? Better say no (laughs, ed)”.
March 5th – 8.40pm
