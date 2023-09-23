Antonella Fiordelisi gets back to being talked about. The former protagonist of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP she was spotted in the company of Andrea Maestrelli in a restaurant. What are the two former gieffini hiding? Let’s find out together!

Without any shadow of a doubt, Antonella Fiordelisi was one of protagonists most loved and talked about of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. In the previous months, the woman caused a lot of discussion on the web due to the separation with Edoardo Donnamaria. The two had met inside the most spied on house in Italy and, after a few months of engagement, they both made the decision to put a definitive end to their relation.

Antonella is now single for a few months and is trying to move on. In any case, she recently returned to the center of the gossip news and, this time, it was a photo popped up on the net. In detail, the image in question portrays the influencer together with Andrea Maestrelli, also a former competitor of the seventh edition of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini. The two were having dinner in a restaurant.

In light of this, numerous have been created on the web theories about their relationship. Therefore, since their experience at Big Brother VIPthe two have never denied being great friends but, to date, some users are wondering if their relationship can go beyond simple friendship.

We are currently not aware of the reliability of this news as those directly involved did not release any declaration regarding the issue. Therefore, to know for sure what lies behind the report we just have to wait for more updates.