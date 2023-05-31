Over the last few days, the web has been talking about the alleged crisis between Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria. It all started with some “suspicious” posts published on Twitter by the former competitor of Big Brother VIP. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria are one of couples most loved and talked about at the moment. The two met inside the most spied on house in Italy and now they live in theirs love story outside the cameras.

According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the most loved couple on the web would be facing a sentimental crisis. The doubts derive from some posts published by the former vippona on his social account. In detail, someone asked her influencer if she had celebrated her anniversary with her boyfriend. There answer della Fiordelisi was not long in coming:

You know he’s not the partying type.

However, web users were suspicious two posts in particular. In the firstwhich was deleted shortly after, it said:

Never beg for attention.

Instead, in secondthe person directly concerned announced that she wanted to take one break from social media. These were hers words:

I’m going to be off Twitter for a while. I don’t think it’s good to stay here all the time.

Antonella Fiordelisi denies the crisis with Edoardo

Antonella Fiordelisi herself took care of satisfying the most curious. She the latter has denied the numerous rumors circulating about her private life through a video posted on his Instagram profile. In the video in question he shows himself together with Edoardo Donnamaria while they are above a Bed with the dog licking their faces. So, i fan of the couple they can rest assured: between Antonella and Edoardo there is no sentimental crisis. On the contrary, their love story seems to be booming.