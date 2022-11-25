Without any shadow of a doubt Antonella Fiordelisi is one of the most followed and talked about competitors of the Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, gieffina has let herself go to a harsh outburst against Micol Incorvaia. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Antonella Fiordelisi seems to have no intention of burying the hatchet against Micol Incorvaia. The gieffina note has become the protagonist of a new one quarrel with her boyfriend Edoardo Donnamaria because of the latter’s ex-girlfriend.

A few days ago, the Big Brother VIP organized one karaoke night for the jeeps forming couples to perform duets. In order to unleash some interesting dynamic among the Donnalisis, the authors of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini thought of making Edoardo Donnamaria sing with his Ex GirlfriendMicol Incorvaia.

The two sang the song “Girasole” by Giorgia but Fiordelisi was unable to hold back the jealousy before this scene. In fact, once the performance was over, gieffina went on a rampage letting herself go to a hard outburst with her boyfriend. These were hers words:

Go give your friends these cuddles. Go do these things to her. You can go to her. Go touch her face, go touch her pimples. Go piss off your ex, your friend-ex-girlfriend. Don’t break me and get away from her. Poor thing make her sing again come on. But why doesn’t she get engaged to Edoardo Tavassi? How much longer does it take her? How long does it take to fall in love? How much time does she need? Why doesn’t she get engaged to him? If Tavassi doesn’t want him to bet on Daniele. Only you Edo could get engaged to Micol Incorvaia.

Francesco Chiofalo’s ex yes confided with Patrizia Rossetti explaining that she is aware of her excessive jealousy. However, the gieffina is aware of the fact that Edoardo Donnamaria is no longer interested in anything about his ex-girlfriend. Despite this, she brings them nuisance see them together inside the house.