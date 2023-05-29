Antonella Fiordelisi it is experiencing a golden moment. Since she attended the Big Brother VIPnot only found love in the house of Edoardo Donnamariabut also professionally it is increasingly in demand.

He also recently launched his own jewelry brand “The Queen Checkmate” which immediately met with great success. In fact, the models sold out within a few hours of launch.

Source: web

Now it has also updated the models with gold-plated ones which obviously sold like hot cakes. Her popularity is also taking her around Italy to various nightclubs as a guest. A few days ago she was at Verona in one evening and unfortunately he had to deal with a nasty surprise: thieves attempted to enter the house a Milan.

Antonella who is used to showing every aspect of her life on social media has also made this known. In her stories, she has published a screenshot of two calls that came to her from the alarm at her house in Milan, which was triggered at 5.29 and 5.30 in the morning.

“I am more and more shocked. I go for a night out and the thieves try to break into my house in Milan. Shame” – he wrote. Apparently, however, fortunately the thieves heard the alarm and managed to enter the house and for this reason there were no serious consequences.

Antonella who, given her popularity, unfortunately also has to deal with the many haters who insult her on social media. She was even forced to close her profile Twitter for too many insults. The reason? Many people hold her responsible for the break between Oriana Marzoli and Daniele Dal Moro.

For this reason, many fans of the couple targeted her and she decided to close the account for a few days until things calmed down again.