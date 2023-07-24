Antonella Fiordelisi ends up at the center of the controversy after going to the cinema to see “Barbie”

Over the past few hours, Antonella Fiordelisi she went to the cinema to see the film “Barbie”. Too bad, the former competitor of the Big Brother VIP became the protagonist of a sensational gaffe due to which she ended up at the center of controversy on the net. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Antonella Fiordelisi does not stop for a second to be talked about. Recently, the former competitor of the Big Brother VIP ended up in the center of the gossip and this time, to make her the protagonist of a gossipwas a sensational gesture.

It all started when the former gieffina went to the cinema to see the movie “Barbie”. Edoardo Donnamaria’s ex-girlfriend resumed her phone call scene of the film and suddenly burst out laughing. The whole thing was published on his Instagram profile. However, while she was still in the room, she also said:

How can these guys not laugh? But what scene is it? Basically this little girl had dolls, she discovered this giant Barbie and started breaking all the dolls.

The scene shot by Antonella Fiordelisi is a gift to the film “2001, A Space Odyssey”. In light of this, the influencer ended up in the focus of controversy. Therefore, numerous have been ironic comments about his gaffe. It’s not all. Many users have also accused Antonella of having disturbed the other spectators in the hall, speaking loudly and laughing out loud.

Antonella Fiordelisi: the love story with Edoardo Donnamaria

Recently, Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria announced the end of theirs love story. The two met during the seventh edition of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini and seemed more united than ever. However, now they have taken different roads and there seems to be no hope of one reconciliation.