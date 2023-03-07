For the first time at GFVip, Antonella Fiordelisi talks about the relationship with her sister Maria Antonietta

Yesterday, Monday 6 March 2023, another episode of the Big Brother VIP. During the live broadcast, for the first time Antonella Fiordelisi he spoke of the troubled relationship with his sister Marie Antoinette to whom I wanted to send a message. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Antonella Fiordelisi is one of protagonists of this seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. Not everyone knows that the former fencer has one sisterMarie Antoinette, born of her mother’s first marriage.

However, as already anticipated by vippona, the two are linked by a complicated relationship and they don’t see each other well five years. In light of this, Alfonso Signorini wanted to address this speech during yesterday’s episode. Antonella took the opportunity to tell what really happened:

Until 4 years ago we saw each other at least 2/3 times a year. Then I was invited to her graduation party, but she only invited me. I let myself be conditioned by my family, who hadn’t been invited, I didn’t go and I never saw her from there. I then went to Rome several times but she never wanted to see me again.

Edoardo Donnamaria’s fiancée went on to explain that Marie Antoinette suffered a lot from her separation of his father and mother, a factor which definitely affected their relationship:

I would like to tell my sister that unfortunately I have never had these problems because my parents have always gotten along. So it’s a kind of suffering that I can’t understand. Surely this episode was like a small trauma for her, because she was very small. This also affected the relationship between sisters. She suffered a lot from the separation between her father and my mother, maybe now that I’m a little older I can understand this pain she felt.

Finally, gieffina wanted to launch a appeal to his sister stating that he wants to see her. These were hers words: