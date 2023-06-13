After the rumors of a crisis between Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria it was the girl who broke the silence on social media by admitting that it is not a good time for the couple. Antonella did not confirm or deny the rumors of a farewell but did inform the fans that things are not going well between the two at the moment, after 7 months of engagement since they met in the house of the Big Brother VIP.

Antonella wrote a message in her Instagram stories making her boyfriend feel guilty for what happened between them.

“Please don’t ask me the same questions over and over again. I don’t let anyone put me second so respect my moment. I have always given too much in a relationship and demand the same respect from the other side. Everything that happened didn’t depend on me” – the words of the influencer.

Shortly thereafter he wanted to further clarify the matter perhaps driven by the numerous messages that he received from fans. In this case Antonella was more explicit, admitting that things between her and Edoardo are not going well in this period.

“I read many of your messages, I understand you and I try to understand you. I would like to make you part of these bad moments as I made you part of the good ones. Unfortunately it’s not a good time for me and Edoardo. I’m just looking for a little understanding from you who have always supported us. Respect both me and him” – he wrote.

And then again he asked to respect their moment: “When the time comes we will both talk about it and I will explain everything to you myself. Now I would like to dedicate myself to my life, my days, and my work. Respect the moment”. No comment instead from Edward on the alleged crisis with Antonella, we’ll see if he does it in the next few days.