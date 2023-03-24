Without any shadow of a doubt, Antonella Fiordelisi represented one of the most talked about and popular protagonists of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. A few days ago, the former gieffina was eliminated in televoting. But how much would you have earned to participate in the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini? Let’s find out the mind-boggling figure together.

Despite having left less than a week from the most spied on house in Italy, Antonella Fiordelisi continues to be the subject of talk and controversy on the web. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the woman would bring home a big booty thanks to’experience lived in the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP.

In fact, i weekly earnings of the well-known influencer to the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini are between 5,000 euros and 15,000 euros per week. Considering that she stayed at home for 26 weeks we can guess that the woman brought home one staggering figure. It’s not all. Antonella carries out the profession of influencer and falls into the category of mega influencers. In light of this, he can earn between 15,000 and 60,000 euros for each sponsorship.

Antonella Fiordelisi after the experience at Big Brother Vip

Once out of the most spied on house in Italy, Antonella Fiordelisi met hers fiancé Edoardo Donnamaria. The two decided to live their own love story outside the cameras and they holed up in home to spend some time alone.

Meanwhile, Antonella’s ex, Gianluca Benincasa raised a controversy Network. In detail, she said she tried to contact the former fencer. These were hers words released to the microphones of “Casa Pipol”: