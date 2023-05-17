After finishing his experience in the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP, Antonella Fiordelisi focused on her professional life. On May 15, 2023, the former gieffina launched her new first line of jewelry which immediately sold out. But how much do the accessories cost? Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Antonella Fiordelisi was one of the protagonists most popular and talked about of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. Over the last period, the former gieffina has become the protagonist of a new one work project. This is the creation of his first brand, namely a jewelry line which takes the name of “The Queen Checkmate”.

To create this first collection, Edoardo Donnamaria’s girlfriend relied on the inspiration of chess world. In detail, her jewels assume represent i symbols of the chess pawns, therefore the Queen, the king, the rook and the knight. Everything is strictly handcrafted. But what is the price of such accessories?

Contrary to what many might think, the figure of jewels is accessible to everyone. In fact, as far as the necklace is concerned, the latter has a value of approx 34 euroswhile bracelets cost 29 euros. The launch of the collection took place on 15 May 2023. In any case, the project achieved great success as sales reached sold out within a very few hours.

For anyone wishing to purchase the products belonging to the new brand by Antonella Fiordelisi, just go to site “The Queen Checkmate” and shipping will be very fast. Over the course of three hours, about two were sold thousand pieceswe are talking about a great success that prompted the team of the former competitor of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini to replenish the goods.