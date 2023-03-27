After leaving the house of Big Brother VIP, Antonella Fiordelisi she returned to her normal life. Over the last few days, some gossip about her career as a fencer has emerged on the web. However, Stefano Fiordelisi took care of breaking the silence on her daughter’s past. Let’s find out together what she said in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Antonella Fiordelisi was one of the protagonists most talked about and popular of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. After being eliminated from the program hosted by Alfonso Signorinion the web there is nothing but talk about his life but above all about his fencing career.

According to some rumors which become more and more insistent, Antonella would not have achieved any goal or success. There position the highest achieved would be twelfth place in a tournament. Furthermore, he would never have participated in European or world competitions.

In light of this, his father Stefano Fiordelisi decided to intervene on the matter. With the aim of denying such gossip, the father of the ex vippona shared one photo in which she appears herself on the podium after winning the national bronze. These were the words written accompanying the caption:

Now they are also questioning his national Bronze medal.

However, the interested party has not yet released any declaration regarding the rumors that have emerged about his past. In the meantime, the former contestant of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini has resumed his normal life in which, however, a Important person: Edoardo Donnamaria. The two are unknown to the reality show broadcast on channel 5 and now they live theirs love story away from the cameras.