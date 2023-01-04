The competitor of Big Brother Vip a few years ago participated in Men and Women unleashing the ire of Tina. Here because.

Antonella Fiordelisi is one of the protagonists of this edition of Big Brother VIP. Her experience of her is dividing the public: on the one hand there are those who appreciate her for her frankness and genuineness so much that they end up in her favorites on several occasions, on the other there are those who are criticizing her because they deem false and opportunistic.

Even in the house, Antonella is certainly not loved by everyone. One of her biggest rivals is Edward Tavassi who does not believe her in good faith and is convinced that Antonella is behaving this way at home just for fun but is not interested in human relationships, for example with Edoardo Donnamaria with which there was a rapprochement.

Certainly Antonella is a very outspoken person outspoken who has no problem saying what she thinks and this can sometimes appear unpleasant. Antonella in his past has already had the opportunity to participate in other broadcasts and even in that case he infuriated a person.

We are talking about his participation in Men and women. Antonella finished the experience as a temptress on Temptation Island, landed in the transmission of Maria DeFilippi to woo Matthias Marciano. The young man then finally chose Vittoria Deganello. So no happy ending but during the time she was on the show she was very infuriating Tina Cipollati.

The reason? the editorial staff discovered that Antonella and Mattia had already met before the broadcast by exchanging messages. A background that the commentators did not like very much, especially Tina who did not see her participation as tasteful.

In the end, the influencer promised to cancel Mattia’s number to start from scratch. A truce was reached but certainly a friendship never struck between her and Cipollari.