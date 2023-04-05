At the end of the GFVip, a fight would break out between Antonella Fiordelisi and Micol Incorvaia

According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, at the end of the final episode of Big Brother VIP, Antonella Fiordelisi she would have become the protagonist of a fight with Micol Incorvaia. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

On Monday 3 April 2023 the final bet of the Big Brother VIP which saw Nikita Pelizon win. However, a lot happened during the live broadcast surprises which have seen some protagonists former competitors of the seventh edition of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini.

In detail, it seems that one has broken out between Antonella Fiordelisi and Micol Incorvaia brawl. To spread it scoop it was Biagio D’anello. These were hers words:

Announcement, announcement, announcement. Yesterday ended Big Brother VIP. Post episode, when all the glitter and sequins have gone out, a fight that came close between Micol and Antonella Fiordelisi. Touch brawl. But you have to tell me, two women, the reality show is over, but why don’t you go with your mates to the hotel to celebrate the end of an edition? But why does a fight have to start between two women? Can you make me understand? Heated argument. They had to split them. Sensational scoop…bah, a crazy cafonata for me.

The relationship between Antonella Fiordelisi and Micol Incorvaia

On the other hand, we know that between the two gieffines there has never been a good relationship. In fact, Micol Incorvaia had previously been the protagonist of this one declaration towards her roommate:

If you want, I’ll teach you school and after school.

It goes without saying that Edoardo Donnamaria’s girlfriend did not keep hers waiting answer through a tweets poisonous posted on his profile: