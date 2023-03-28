During the live broadcast of GFVip, Antonella Fiordelisi dissociates herself from the accusations launched by her mother on the reality show

Without any shadow of a doubt, Antonella Fiordelisi was one of the most loved and talked about protagonists of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. A week after her elimination, the former gieffina wanted to apologize to the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini because of the appeal launched by her mother.

The seventh edition of Big Brother VIP never stops giving great gifts twists. Another one aired last night March 27, 2023 bet of the famous reality show on Canale 5. During the semi-final, Antonella Fiordelisi was a guest in the studio of Alfonso Signorini.

The influencer was deleted last week since Big Brother VIP because of theappeal launched on social media by his mother. In fact, the latter, concerned about the health conditions of his daughter, he urged viewers of the program to vote for his elimination.

There mom by Antonella Fiordelisi accused the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini even speaking of bullying. In light of this, the reaction of the ex gieffina it was inevitable and he didn’t take it very well:

If he did it from my profile it’s normal that it ended like this. Thanks mom, you let me out. In 2019 they had offered me the Island of the famous and my mother told me not to go because of her anxiety and I let myself be conditioned and gave up. She then made an appeal that she didn’t have to make, I wanted to go through with it. I realized one thing, I don’t have to leave my profile to my parents.

A week after the incident, Edoardo Donnamaria’s girlfriend wanted to offer her own apologies in yesterday’s live. These were hers words: