Over the last few hours, Antonella Fiordelisi has ended up in the crosshairs of news on social media. This time to make the gieffina the protagonist of a gossip was a shock confession that she herself made about Francesco Totti at the Big Brother Vip. Needless to say, his words unleashed the web within a few hours. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Antonella Fiordelisi drops one bomb to the Big Brother Vip that no one would ever expect. During a chat with Giaele De Donà and Edoardo Donnamaria, the well-known gieffina brought up Francesco Totti which is going through stormy parting with Ilary Blasi.

The three gieffini were in the bedroom when they were speculating about a possible one first name to give to a future child. Among the pronounced names emerged that of Francis and it is precisely at this moment that Fiordelisi made her revelation. These were his words:

Totti wrote to me.

Subsequently the gieffina was travolt . fromembarrassmentIn light of this she put her hand to her mouth and after realizing the important weight of his sentence he attempted to deny all exclaiming:

It is not true.

Did the editorial staff of the GFVip censor Antonella Fiordelisi’s confession?

Meanwhile the editorial board of the Big Brother Vip immediately shifted attention to another shot. It goes without saying that the confession di Antonella went viral on social media in the course of a few hours. There are many web users who could not help but comment on what happened. In fact, many wonder if Francesco Totti really contacted the gieffina or if she just wanted to attract the attention of the newspapers. Either way, there is the possibility that Alfonso Signorini will deal with this topic in the next episode.