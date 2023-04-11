A fan of Antonella Fiordelisi becomes the protagonist of a sensational gesture towards her

Without any shadow of a doubt, Antonella Fiordelisi was one of the most loved and talked about protagonists of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, a fan of the former gieffina has made a sensational gesture towards her. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

During this seventh edition of the Big Brother VIPi fan by Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria have given a lot of support and a lot of strength to the couple. Furthermore, during the evening episodes of the program hosted by Alfonso Signoriniviewers were able to get to know a few supporter of the Donnalisis.

One in particular is called Sunrise and she caught the public’s attention when she was called by Alfonso Signorini himself to speak in the center of the studio. On that occasion, the girl had shown theaffection disproportionate to the couple. Furthermore, he had defended himself against the numerous criticisms received by the Donnalisis. Needless to say the video in question has gone viral on the net within a few days.

In any case, over the last few days, the person concerned has become the protagonist of a sensational gesture with the aim of demonstrating the good he feels towards Antonella Fiordelisi. In detail, the fan in question has made a tattoo which represents the written “Nellina”. The latter would be the nickname of the former fencer.

She showed it herself through a post posted on Twitter. These were the words written accompanying the caption:

This is for you Nellina, you are special.

This gesture has certainly not gone unnoticed by Edoardo Donnamaria’s girlfriend who has commented episode like this: