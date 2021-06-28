Social spat for Vera Gemma and Antonella Elia. The columnist commented on a photo posted by the daughter of Giuliano Gemma quite risque. The image depicted Vera lying down with the showy cleavage in plain sight. A shot that sparked thousands of likes but also the comment of Antonella Elia: “But isn’t that a bit too much ???” – wrote, only to increase the dose: “You’re becoming a porn star but I still love you and you know it.”

Source: Google

Vera’s response was not long in coming and she wrote: “Well, I don’t know. I don’t ask myself the problem “– almost as if to say the profile is mine and post what I want without asking myself the question of what people might think. It goes without saying that the comment received a lot of likes.

Source: Instagram

Instead, negative comments arrived for the Elijah accused of being envious. In reality, the two are very close friends and have known each other for many years. Antonella replied to each of their comments, explaining that she has nothing against Gemma, who she has known for 20 years. Not only that, when Vera participated in the Island of the Famous Elia cheered for her.

Vera Gemma who would like to walk in the footsteps of her friend Elia as a columnist. In a recent interview, she admitted that she got tired of making reality as a protagonist but would like to try her hand in this new role. At the same time, she would be happy to see her young boyfriend Jeda within a reality show.

Source: Google

“It has been rumored for some time that he could participate in the Big Brother Vip. I would give him the same advice I gave him when I knew he would come to the studio for me, which is to always be himself without elbowing. I think it would be interesting to see him on a reality show because he also has an interesting story behind him. He is a character who could reserve some surprises “ – he said Vera in fact, giving him the green light for his participation, perhaps in the next one Big Brother Vip which will start in September.