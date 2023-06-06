Antonella Elia tells Corriere della Sera, including her family tragedies. “My mother died when I was one year old and my father when I was 14”, she stresses excitedly.

“My mum died when I was one year old and I grew up with my grandparents until I was six, then my dad, who was a perfect stranger to me, came to visit me from time to time, he decided to take me to live with him, perhaps out of jealousy towards those who raised me, and it was a big tear. He took me to a house that was beautiful, but sad and dark at the same time, where the emptiness of the loss of my mother was felt. Until that moment, my grandmother was always my mother for me”, reveals the ex-girlfriend of Non è la Rai.

Dad is also gone: he died in a car accident when she was 14 years old. She has not returned to her grandparents. Antonella explains: “No. He had had a wild fight with them and I haven’t seen them for years. In the meantime, he had remarried and I lived with her wife, but relations with her, without my dad’s presence, immediately deteriorated… at 18, the first thing I did was leave home ”. Elia modeled to raise money. She also studied singing, acting and dance. It was Corrado with La Corrida who was the first to bring it to TV.

He has a painful past. Antonella, however, has kept intact the purity of a child. Tied to Pietro Delle Piane, 10 years younger than her, when asked if he will finally get married, he confides: “I decided not. At the moment. Then she will be seen ”. On the difference in the registry office she admits: “I can’t accept the idea that my man suddenly sees me ugly and old. I’ll be 70 in ten years, he’ll be 60, he’ll be in his prime… she makes me want to cry. Ten years is a long time, getting old scares me a lot, it’s unacceptable that it sees me fall apart… I’ve always lived as a stray, I didn’t have a family, and maybe that’s why I didn’t recreate it”.

Talking about her career, she says: “I also did a lot of club nights, but I felt strange going to a club to sign autographs and get paid for it. I was wondering: how is this possible? I go there, do nothing for an hour, and they pay me”. The wages, however, were very high: “Even five million, or maybe four. Exorbitant figures… I was small, I was 27 years old and you will say, not that small, but I had an irregular development, I’ve always been 20 years younger than my biological age. I was overwhelmed by all this popularity, it destabilized me. You ask yourself questions: do I really deserve, am I worth all this? The same madness happened to me after the first Island of the Famous, with paparazzi and ordinary people chasing me2.