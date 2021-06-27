Antonella Elia in the last hours had to undergo a delicate surgical operation. Next to her, even at this moment, was her boyfriend Pietro Dalle Piane, with whom she found harmony after a period of crisis: are the two ready for the wedding? It seems, in fact, that a strange proposal has arrived!

Antonella Elia in the last few hours he had to face a delicate one intervention due to the removal of a scar on the abdomen. The showgirl and columnist, therefore, went to one clinic where she underwent the operation, and then returned home for a period of necessary convalescence: at her side, as always, was her partner Pietro Dalle Piane.

After their participation in Temptation Island, where Pietro Dalle Piane had come very close to one of the singles, probably even giving her a kiss, between the two there had been a long crisis that had led them to leave. Recently, however, Antonella Elia confessed to having forgiven Peter and, now, he seems to no longer want to leave him.

Read also: GF Vip: Antonella Elia risks, her boyfriend threatens her if …

On the way home, in fact, Antonella Elia he joked that, while under anesthesia, he did a real one love declaration to Peter: but what did she tell him?

Antonella Elia: do you want to marry Pietro Dalle Piane?

Antonella Elia she revealed that the anesthesia takes her to another dimension and that what she said at that moment can be compared to the saying “In vino veritas”, so she did not deny the statements made. First of all the showgirl he confessed to his partner Peter to be in love with him and, then, however, is unbalanced on future!

As revealed by Pietro Dalle Piane, in fact, Antonella Elia manifested the desire of to get married:

“You said you want marry me because you never want to lose me again. You said it would be absolute, indissoluble and on the other hand if we do it for me you would be the only one: together forever! “.

Antonella Elia he also put a poll in Instagram Stories, asking his followers: “I will marry Pietro? “. Looking at the loving eyes of the showgirl, there would seem to be no doubts: the couple is ready for the big step!