As everyone will remember, Antonella Elia was one of the opinion leaders of Alfonso Signorini, but also this year he played the same role in the new edition of La Pupa and the Nerdy show. Today the showgirl does not hide her preferences, with quite clear words.

Elia apparently felt abandoned by Alfonso Signorini in his path as a commentator at the GF VIP. The showgirl felt neglected, unsafe and protected. To reveal it is herself in the course of an interview with Fq Magazine, the microphones of which she has told of a particular momentduring an episode of the GF Vip, in which Signorini has decided to distance himself from some statements made by the columnist.

We are talking about the clash that took place between Antonella and Samantha De Grenet: on that occasion the Elijah was attacked and very much criticized. Even the conductor Signorini declared: “I made a mistake and I am ashamed not to have interrupted it”.

These words they have showgirl injured, who today reveals: “It was a painful moment, I didn’t feel defended and I suffered a lot”. Then he adds: “I go out of my way to measure up and at that moment I did not accept his words. The fact remains that I love him very much “.

Between Antonella Elia and Signorini today there is no rancor. But one detail catches the eye. The news of not have been reconfirmed such as columnist at GF Vip she was not welcomed by Elia.

“They were kind, they told me: ‘We prefer to change’. But for me it was a failure, I didn’t feel appreciated “. The adventure as a judge at La Pupa and the Nerdy Show has also come to an end.

During her journey Antonella has always asserted her ideas, defending them tooth and nail: “I love Barbara, I feel comfortable with her, I like her as a woman and as a human being. She would not abandon me even if she went out of the way, she would still find a way to help me “.