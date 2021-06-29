Antonella Elia, Mike Bongiorno’s soubrette, has been part of the small screen for many years now. There are those who love it and those who hate it, but without a shadow of a doubt it is capable of entertaining the public. Recently, to put it to the center of the pink chronicles had been his relationship with Pietro Delle Piane.

Source Google

Lately, there had been between them some quarrel that had led them to leave. After this stormy period Antonella and Pietro they are back together, but they both seemed sure they wanted to walk on lead. To reveal that their relationship had begun again, it was Elia during an interview with Diva and Donna. Now, however, the confirmation of their relationship seems to have taken a much more serious turn than expected.

During of the interview released to the weekly, Antonella he didn’t mince words: “Everyone has their own home, we often stay together with me or with him. Pietro is the man of my life. No one had ever been able to win me back. My man was in trouble and for me it was over, I didn’t want to know. With Pietro it’s different now ”.

Source Google

Still, participating in Temptation Island seemed to have put the couple to the test. Antonella Elia had really lost her temper and she had decided to estrange her boyfriend once and for all. But currently it seems that the exact opposite is happening. Recently, Antonella had posted stories on Instagram with which she informed followers of his hospitalization.

Source Google

Nothing serious, it was just routine checks. At the time of discharge, obviously Pietro was with her, ready to accompany her home. On that occasion the soubrette had revealed that, while he was under the effect of anesthesia, he would have proposed to Pietro Delle Piane to marry her. He, after joking about the situation in which the proposal came, seemed very determined: “If we do, you would be the only one for me, so it would be forever, forever and ever”.