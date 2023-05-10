Antonella Elia was a guest of Today is another day, the Rai program hosted by Serena Bortone. Here the former valet got naked by telling her life and letting herself go to some private backgrounds never revealed before her. In detail, she Antonella Elia confessed in tears that she had an abortion. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Program host of Serena Bortone, Today is another day, Antonella Elia opened up with the landlady by recalling some episodes that marked her life. Among these, the story about theabortionan event that profoundly marked his life.

When asked by Serena Bortone why she decided to reveal this drama secretAntonella Elia replied with these words:

I said it in an interview where the journalist asked me: ‘Do you have any secrets to tell?’ Yes, I tell you, but you don’t say it.

And, continuing, the former valet of Mike Bongiorno then continued:

It was the biggest secret of my life, because it’s the biggest shame of my life. Then he actually said to me ‘If you don’t want to say it, I won’t say it’. Finally, when I read the interview, I cried all the tears in the world, because seeing a deeply ashamed secret released is horrible, like throwing your life to shreds. If you’re ashamed of something you don’t have to say it, but I say everything, I’ve always been like this, since I was a child.

Finally, concluding, Antonella Elia He concluded his speech with these words: