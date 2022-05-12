Antonella Elia attacks Soleil Sorge. There is no sympathy between them and rags fly

Epochal discussion that took place between Antonella Elia And Solei rises during the last episode of La Pupa and Secchione show. Elia tarmacs her colleague after Soleil’s zero at the performance of Gianmarco Onestini And Mila Suarez. Antonella does not appreciate the vote and accuses Sorge of being an arrogant person.

The influencer replies: according to her, if someone made a mistake, that is precisely Elijah, in giving a vote too high for the couple regardless of their path. These are Soleil’s words: “I give zero because I am a judge and zero is part of the votes to be given”.

“You gave 10 and you shouldn’t have given 10 because they don’t represent a path to La Pupa and the Nerdy Show for 10 so if anything you’re wrong Antonella and I’ll close on this”.

But Antonella Elia does not let herself be silenced and with his usual verve he replies in kind to his columnist colleague: “And you too Soleil shouldn’t have given him zero, look that Mila and Gianmarco are right. You are wrong you are a judge, remember that. There is no giving zero to an exhibition “.

And again: “And that you are arrogant can be seen in these moments. And you guys behind him are fans of him, what do you applaud for everything he says ?! You don’t give zero to people who make a point race. Meanwhile you who scream ehhh ehhh ehhh ”.

That there is no good blood between the two has long been clear to everyone. Already during the participation of the influencer in the GF VIP, the Elijah had demonstrated not tolerate too much attitudes of the It rises.

On several occasions, indeed, she had lashed out at her saying: “Send this Soleil home immediately! I’m worshiping Sophie Codegoni’s father, he destroyed Soleil. Go talk, talk, talk Sun, so much has he unmasked you. Sophie’s dad is great! ”.

“Besides, I think Soleil forgot to get dressed tonight. Let’s get her out of the house of the GF Vip guys please. Oh god nooo is she really a favorite tonight too? I can’t believe it, but come on, how is it possible ?! ” she had declared.