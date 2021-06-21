Antonella Elia and Pietro Delle Piane are enjoying relaxation and fun on the boat with their friends. The photo book of their holidays is published on social networks. After Temptation Island, the serene is definitely back in the couple. And speaking of the journey into feelings produced by Maria De Filippi, the exuberant commentator and showgirl declared that …

Between Antonella Elia and its Pietro Delle Piane things are really going to swollen sails and the two are enjoying very funny moments on the boat, in a real paradise. In the company of some friends, they whiz into the sea and play pole dance suspended over crystal clear water.

Ever since they decided to try again (well, she was the former commentator of the Big Brother Vip to give in again to the charm and courtship of the actor), they are no longer separated and lead a life of sweethearts. Will they get married in the end? This is yet to be seen. The conditions for a happy life together seem to be there for both of us, let’s see how things will go with the passage of time.

Antonella Elia, dig at Temptation Island?

Meanwhile, while she is having fun and having a good time, as we have already anticipated, Elijah has found the time to return to the topic Temptation Island, which last year saw her and her boyfriend as protagonists. The two had come out of the program with a broken heart, with Delle Piane who had said all sorts of things about Elia and Antonella who had decided not to see him again. Except then change your mind.

Speaking of Temptation Island, Antonella in an interview with the weekly Nuovo declared that she suffered a lot for that adventure, also because, she claimed by throwing a really poison dig, “Io di lui I only saw short films, artfully studied to upset my mind and heart… “.

But Elijah does not intend to close the doors with the journey into feelings led by Filippo Bisciglia since its first edition and produced by Maria De Filippi’s Fascino: he would not disdain conducting that program at all, if it were proposed he would immediately accept it.

Even if, he remarked, he absolutely would not want to steal the place from the historic conductor, who is really very good.

