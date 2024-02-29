Antonella Di Massa found dead: the story of the correspondents of Who has seen it?, on what they found near the body

A truly important turning point has arrived in the last few hours in the case of the disappearance of Antonella Di Massa. The 51-year-old mother disappeared last February 17th and was found lifeless under some orange trees yesterday, Wednesday 28th February.

CREDIT: RAI 3

Some correspondents of the program made the sad discovery Who has seen?arrived on the island of Ischia, to understand what had happened to the woman. Unfortunately, however, after days of research, the sad epilogue that no one would ever have arrived imagined.

Yesterday evening the program su was broadcast Rai 3 and they talked a lot about the 51 year old. The two envoys Francesco Paolo del Re and Marco Monti, they explained that they had started their search for the woman again, from the place where they had last seen her walking. Only a few meters ahead they noticed an abandoned lot, with an open and broken door. They decided to go in and it's right under an orange tree, which they have found the body.

Antonella Massa

From here it started call to the woman's family, who in recent days have always hoped to hug her again and also to the police. The latter soon intervened on the spot and also asked for the help of the scientificto make the necessary findings. However, we now need to understand whether the 51-year-old died as a result of a crime or because she wanted to put an end to it.

The mystery of the objects found near the body of Antonella Di Massa and how they did the research

CREDIT: CH DRONE

The last image that captures Antonella dates back to February 17, in which she is seen walking away from the place where she left the car, holding a light blue envelope in her hand and her hood up, as if she didn't want to be seen. The program correspondent, in describing what he saw, said he found that one near the woman's body envelopeeven a small one car oil tank and also a black bag.

Furthermore, from the conditions in which they would have found her, theHandle writes that she had passed away since about 24 hours, not more. For this reason, the only test that can establish the cause behind his death is alone the autopsyordered by the prosecutor of the case in these last hours.

Antonella Massa's lifeless body was found by the two correspondents of Chi L'ha Visto

An important question the family is now asking is how did they do their research? During the broadcast, the correspondents said that there are different i volunteers entered that land, but no one ever found the body of the 51-year-old. For this reason, the most plausible question is where had she been hiding these days? Now they will only be the investigations appropriate to give concrete answers.