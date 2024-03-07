The new doubts of Antonella Di Massa's family, a friend spoke about it during the program Chi l'ha Visto? and the new appeal

Yesterday evening, Wednesday 6 March, the program Who has seen?once again dealt with the disappearance and discovery of the body of Antonella Di Massa. The 51-year-old woman who had disappeared into thin air for 10 long days and who was then found dead by the correspondents of the show.

During the story of what happened, despite the maximum confidentiality who are keeping the investigators on the case, the journalist managed to release some previously unpublished details. Furthermore, Antonietta, a family friend, also wanted to launch an appeal on behalf of her husband and daughters 51 years old. They are still pained to speak. The woman in hers interview he said:

The only thing we ask is not to let the curtain fall on this story, because Antonella did not take her own life. Absolutely not. If she wanted to do it, but she didn't go away to do it, she would have done it in the hours immediately after she disappeared, but certainly not after 11-12 days.

I ask anyone who can help with testimonies, who can lend a hand, whatever can be done to explain this story, to intervene.

Unfortunately, what happened to Antonella Di Massa is still a mystery. Also because things went on for days research, but no one has ever had useful information to find her. Since March 6, the investigators have decided to investigate the crime of incitement to take one's own life.

The statements of Antonella Di Massa's family friend during the live broadcast

Mrs. Antonietta, despite the appeal made in an interview, also chose to be present in the live broadcast. She explained precisely the doubts that she now has a family and above all that according to them, in the days in which she disappeared, someone could have had her helped. The woman told the presenter: