In a long interview with “Oggi” Antonella Clerici spoke about her future projects, including the wedding with her partner Vittorio Garrone. Until she receives a real proposal, however, the woman has no intention of agreeing to get married.

The rumors about the upcoming marriage of Antonella Clerici they have been around for some time but, recently, they really did insistent. Apparently, in fact, the woman and his partner Vittorio they are seriously considering get married and in these hours it has been the same conductor to confirm it.

Interviewed by the magazine Today, in fact, he admitted that he is seriously thinking of to get married but that, for now, from Garrone only received jokes and not a real one request. Things, however, soon could change!

Antonella Clerici: ready for marriage?

Antonella Clerici, which has recently returned to TV with “It’s always noon”, to the delight of all her fans, she recently told herself to “Oggi”, where she revealed that she is very happy to have found one career that satisfies it.

After a break period, in fact, the woman was strongly desired by Stefano Coletta, Director of Rai Uno, which brought it back to the National Network with a program on measure for her and that, in fact, is very similar to “La Prova del Cuco”, cooking show who has it consecrated Years ago.

The woman, however, has also returned to talk about hers relationship with partner Vittorio and stressed that, until he does one perfect proposal she will not accept.

“I will only give the answer to him when he gives me it proposal. But we’re really there thinking, i like the idea because if i have one certainty is that I will stay with him for all my life“.

told the Clerici that, in short, just waits for one step by the fiance.