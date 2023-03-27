To the microphones of “Today”; Antonella Clerici lets herself go to some of her statements about her private life

Without any shadow of a doubt, Antonella Clerici she is one of the most loved and respected presenters in the world of Italian television. Recently, the woman let herself go to some confessions about her private life to the microphones of the weekly “Oggi”. Let’s find out together what she said in detail.

Antonella Clerici has always spoken publicly about her love life with Victor Garrone who is the current partner. The presenter met him at the age of 52 years old and has never denied having finally found the serenity with him.

However, build a new one family together with the entrepreneur it was not easy because of his daughter Maelle. To spread that declaration was herself on the occasion of ainterview released to the weekly “Today”:

At the beginning of my relationship Maelle rejected it. When she came to Rome he had to sleep in a hotel. Over time she got to know him and I think she saw me happy she reassured her.

To this day, the family is united above all for the passion for the horses and Maelle manages to live peacefully with his mother’s companion. As for the father Eddy Martens, even with the latter he always maintains a good relationship. Coming soon, the two will make a voyage Together:

Now Maelle has a good relationship with him, he asked her to go on a trip together, and they love each other with Vittorio.

Eddy Martens currently lives in Belgium. Despite the betrayal on his part, Clerici decided to stay on good relations with her ex partner for the Well of his daughter Maelle. In fact, the Rai presenter admitted: