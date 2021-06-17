Antonella Clerici is back to talk about the complicated relationship between her daughter Maelle and her father, the former partner of the presenter, Eddy Martens. Now that some time has passed since they broke up, Maelle has finally found serenity with her father, who has chosen to reconnect with her daughter.

Antonella Clerici seems to be now close to marriage with his partner, the entrepreneur Vittorio Garrone. In the life of the presenter, engaged during the last television season with “It’s always noon”, there is also another man who was very important to her: it is Eddy Martens, the father of his daughter.

Love between Antonella Clerici is Eddy Martens, after a period of ups and downs, ended up in 2016 and the presenter confessed that, also thanks to the separation, the relationship between Eddy and his daughter Maelle, who is now 12, has always been very complicated. On the one hand the distance and on the other the difficult character of Eddy they led to a relationship that seemed to have cracked forever.

To date, however, Antonella Clerici she said she was happy that finally Eddy Martens wanted to get closer to the little girl Maelle to try to make up for lost time.

Antonella Clerici: what is your relationship with your ex?

There conductor revealed, with great satisfaction, that Maelle is rediscovering the joy of relating to father, also thanks to a new attitude shown by Eddy Martens:

“Maelle Yes is brought closer much to dad. Eddy he is making an important journey, especially for himself. He understood that he tends to lose people who love him and has decided to question himself, especially to be a good father ”.

Maelle is Eddy Martens, therefore, they began to hear each other again by telephone more frequently e Antonella Clerici she said she was really happy with the joy that her daughter always shows when she hears her father. Between the conductor and theformer partneron the other hand, how are relations currently? There Clerici he also responded to this, stating that they too have achieved a good balance: