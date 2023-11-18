These are the words of the presenter: “I have come to stalk my ex”

In these days Antonella Clerici gave an interview to the newspaper ‘La Stampa’. The presenter let herself go with a revelation that has not gone unnoticed and which is making the rounds on the web. Let’s go in order and find out together what her words were.

Over the last few hours, Antonella Clerici’s name has been occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. As already mentioned, the presenterinterviewed by the newspaper ‘La Stampa’, made a confession about her private life that is making the rounds on the web.

When asked by the journalist if it was a person jealousthe host of It’s always midday he responded with these words:

I have been and, at times, I had reason to! However, since my daughter was born, I have made the effort to no longer be so controlling.

And, continuing with his speech, Antonella Clerici he then added:

I must say that life is much better: before I got up with the obsession of looking at my ex’s cell phone and I even went so far as to stalk him. Not now, also because, at my age, I can’t stay there and suffer any longer, rather I’m alone.

The interview that Antonella Clerici gave to ‘La Stampa’ then continued by dealing with other topics, such as those of menopause. In this regard, these were the words of the presenter: