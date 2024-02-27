Antonella Clerici is the “art mother” of the Il Volo trio: the TV presenter is worried about their possible breakup and speaks out about it

Despite the celebrations for their fifteen years of career together and the continuous affirmations on the solidity of their bond, increasingly insistent rumors are circulating regarding a possible rift in the famous trio, The flight.

During the Sanremo Festival, the three young people of the Il Volo group did not miss the opportunity to send a clear message of solidarity and cohesion, especially aimed at young spectators, underlining the stability of their bond and the importance of unity. While rumors spread about the alleged breakup of Il Volo, the opinion of Antonella Clerici, considered “the godmother” of the group. This nickname is due to her for having discovered the three talented singers during the broadcast “I leave you a song” in 2009.

Despite speculation about the group's possible dissolution, Clerici has avoided confirming or denying such rumors. However, she shared her point of view on the matter, emphasizing the importance of the trio's unity. According to Clerici, separating would be a serious mistake, since the strength of Il Volo lies precisely in the unity and diversity of their talents. She underlined the unique character of Gianluca, Piero and Ignazio, each with their own charisma and talent, and reiterated the importance of preserving their bond.

In addition to speculation about the alleged breakup, there are already rumors regarding the future of the individual members of the trio. It seems that the three tenors have different projects in store. It is said that Piero Barone is taking private lessons from a vocal coach, while Gianluca Ginoble seems to be interested in pursuing opportunities in Hollywood together with his partner Eleonora Venturini Storaro.

However, Clerici suggested that the three could continue to collaborate on common projects while also pursuing individual interests, thus avoiding compromising the unity of the group. This prospect, although it may offer opportunities for personal development for each member of the trio, has left many fans worried and saddened by the idea of ​​a possible separation of Il Volo.