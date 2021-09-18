Family day for Antonella Clerici. The presenter of “It’s always noon”, after the work week, dedicated herself to her father who, just yesterday, turned 85 years old. A special occasion for which the little one of the house, Maelle, has created a very special gift!

Antonella Clerici is back protagonist on Rai 1 with “E ‘semper mezzogiorno”, the program which, having reached its second season, sanctioned its return in the time slot before TG1 at 13:30 which was traditionally occupied by its “Chef’s test”. In addition to having found a stability from a professional point of view, for the Clerici it is also a beautiful moment in private life.

Next to her, in fact, there is her partner Vittorio Garrone with whom the wedding seems to be imminent, but not only. In fact, yesterday Antonella Clerici has celebrated a very special occasion: his dad has accomplished 85 years old and, for the occasion, the whole family got together!

Antonella Clerici: best wishes to dad

Antonella Clerici posted on Instagram a photo of his dad while, sitting in the garden, he looks towards the camera with a cake full of colored candles in front of him:

“Happy birthday dad! 85 years old, you are a force! We love you!”.

Next to the presenter there was also the sister Cristina, who posed with Antonella Clerici and her father for a souvenir photo of this very special day. “Best wishes to your dad,” wrote Rita Dalla Chiesta commenting on the post. Caterina Balivo, on the other hand, noticed a very particular similarity between Clerici and her father: “Your eyes !!”.

For the dad of Antonella Clerici even a gift very special from the granddaughter Maelle, the daughter had by the host from the relationship with Eddy Martens. Following the family tradition, in fact, Maelle wanted to do it with her hands birthday cake for the grandfather: a dessert with cream and berries that certainly, as well as being very beautiful, was also very good!