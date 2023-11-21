During the episode of It’s always midday, Antonella Clerici commented on the story of Giulia Cecchettin, murdered by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta. The presenter promoted an important message to raise awareness on the issue of violence against women.

Without any shadow of a doubt, the story of Giulia Cecchettin it shocked the whole of Italy. The 22-year-old, a biomedical engineering student at the University of Padua, was killed by Filippo Turetta and found lifeless near the Barcis lakein Friuli.

A affair which elicited a significant reaction from the our country to draw attention to the issue of feminicide and the importance of showing respect to women. Among those who promoted important appeals Antonella Clerici was there.

The words of Antonella Clerici

The famous presenter usually launches positive messages during his broadcasts and, also on this occasion, he wanted to share a thought very important for Giulia Cecchettin:

We educators (mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters) should learn to educate our children about ‘no’. We have to learn a little from the basics, as happens in sport. If my daughter gets a 4 at school it’s not the teachers’ fault, but hers because she didn’t study.

The woman underlined how necessary it is to educate their sons who must learn to accept waste. Same goes for thesentimental education in schools. These were his words: