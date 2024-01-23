Antonella Clerici For many years now it has entered Italian homes every day, bringing good humor and typical Italian cuisine. This time however, in the episode of “è semper Mezzogiorno” which aired yesterday, the well-known presenter was unable to hold back her tears when faced with a completely unexpected announcement.

The latter in front of the entire studio audience and viewers at home, was unable to retain all of hers great suffering. It all started during her entrance when she wanted to say a few words about a person who would break her heart.

Antonella Clerici, the announcement on “È semper Mezzogiorno”: “He broke my heart…”

Clerici entered the program studio and was accompanied by a song that immediately marked her with great melancholy. Just at that precise moment it is Antonella who wants to say her opinion, leaving the whole audience surprised but above all sorry.

There are many emotions that the presenter felt due to the increasingly closer farewell of one of the most important singers in Italian music. We are talking about Claudio Baglioni who recently announced his retirement from the music scene in 2026.

Words that immediately marked the emotionality of Antonella who, in front of the song “Mille giorni di Te”, let herself go into an important statement. It is she who explains: “This is a fantastic song by Claudio Baglioni, my heart broke when I heard that Claudio announced that he will leave the music scene in 2026.”

“Everyone of my generation knows his songs by heart, which have rightfully entered the soundtrack of our lives. I really like Baglioni and I think I know songs by him that no one knows.” explains Antonella.

An announcement that particularly saddened the well-known Rai presenter who could not hold back her pain and thus decided to share it with all of Italy who has been following her for years.