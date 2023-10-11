Great concern on the part of fans for the health conditions of Antonella Clerici who again misses the hosting of “è semper midday”

As all Rai viewers have noticed, both on Monday and Tuesday the program was not broadcast “it’s always midday”. In its place, two repeats were broadcast following Clerici’s delicate health condition.

Many expected that the program would still be broadcast with another host, as it was live. But this was not the case, what now worries fans, both of the program and of the presenter, is something else entirely.

In fact, Antonella Clerici she showed herself lying on the bed with a thermometer and a pulse oximeter next to her. What then confirmed the fans’ concern was the comment under her photo of her, in which she stated that she was unwell. Here’s what’s happening to the famous presenter.

Antonella Clerici is ill: the episode of “It’s always midday” is skipped, what happens

Initially, the Rai program “è semper midday” was supposed to skip the live broadcast only on Monday, as scheduled. But the public immediately noticed, and pointed out, that it didn’t air on Tuesday either.

In its place, two repeats were broadcast. Some viewers, lovers of the show, did not want to hide their preferences. That is, to organize live broadcasts of the program, with another presenter.

But for the moment the Rai did not want to take this variable into consideration for one of Rai’s most popular programs. Precisely because the program “It’s Always Midday” boasts one of the largest followings of the time slot.

However, what is now causing the presenter’s followers and fans to worry are hers health conditions. This is because, from what Antonella Clerici showed firsthand, her conditions are very fragile.

This is also demonstrated by the post uploaded to X (formerly Twitter), in which she attached a photo of herself in which she is seen lying on the bed. What many noticed was that next to her, in addition to her remote control, she had a thermometer and a oximeter. What gives hope for his rapid recovery is that Rai is not yet thinking about a possible replacement.