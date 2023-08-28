Bad weather is creating inconvenience in various areas of Italy, especially in Piedmont and Lombardy. Thunderstorms that hit various provinces and cities, including Monferrato, where Antonella Clerici lives. The Rai presenter, in her last hours, has in fact published a video in her Instagram stories in which she shows her house flooded with water. But let’s see everything in detail.

“It continues to pour”, these are the words that Antonella Clerici wrote in support of the video published in her Instagram stories. The presenter filmed the scene with the mobile phone: the rain flowed within the walls of her house in the woods.

Bad weather in these hours is causing many inconveniences in Piedmont and Liguria. Several lightning strikes have disconnected the railway systems in Novi Ligure (Alessandria): the line involved is the Turin-Genoa line. The trains are gradually leaving, but with delays. In Genoa, flooding and brief blackouts due to a violent storm: the Genova Principe station was flooded, a problem which was later resolved.