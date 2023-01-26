Antonella Clerici against Fabio Fazio for a change in the Rai 1 schedules

Antonella Clerici would be furious with Fabio Fazio and Rai 1 for a last-minute change of schedules decided by state television on the occasion of Memorial Day.

Tomorrow evening, Friday 27 January 2023, in fact, as the site reveals David May the special will air Track 21 conducted by Fabio Fazio and Liliana Segre and, to follow, the film A bag of marbles.

Initially, however, the host’s special of What’s the weather like it should have gone in the early evening slot, instead of the Amadeus game show The usual unknown with the program by Antonella Clerici, The Voice Seniorregularly aired in prime time.

However, Rai 1 would have decided at the last minute to extend Fabio Fazio’s special until 10.30 pm to then broadcast the film, thus canceling the episode of the singing show hosted by Clerici.

A decision that Antonella Clerici, according to what she reveals David Mayhe would not have liked it at all “after having already complained of poor promotion of his program”.

To make up for tomorrow’s episode, The Voice Senior will be broadcast with a double appointment next week, scheduled for the evening of Wednesday 1 and Friday 3 February, again on Rai 1.