Antonella Clerici defends Benedetta Rossi: “The gastrofighetti are tired. The kitchen must be pop”

“You can’t take it anymore”. Antonella Clerici takes the defense of Benedetta Rossi, after her outburst against her attacks on her recipes and her fans from “snobbish culinary criticism with offenses included”.

“These gastrofighetti are tired”, Clerici began today at the opening of his show “It’s always noon” on Rai1. “The kitchen must not be snobbish, it must be pop”, underlined the presenter.

“I’d like to say something else to Benedetta Rossi”, she added, then recalling the Sanremo Festival she conducted in 2010. “Meanwhile, no one wanted to bring it with me for many reasons”, she recalled, “but there was a singer, whose name I will never say, who said ‘I won’t go there because Clerici tastes too much of gravy’. Well the gravy was my hit. Thanks to you, thanks to pop, thanks to the people who watch us every day ”, she reiterated.

“Long live the kitchen in all its versions, because talking about cooking is not standard b, so much culture passes through cooking and you radical chic have not yet understood it”.