Surprise during today’s episode of It’s Always Midday for the landlady Antonella Clerici. An unexpected guest, a dear friend and for years traveling companion at the time of Clerici’s La prova del cuoco, Anna Moroni, arrived in the studio. It was she, at the debut of “Antonellina” in the midday show on Rai 1, who introduced her to the world of cooking.

A couple who have accompanied millions of Italians for years, becoming a symbol of La prova del cuoco. The presenter was ready for her daily cooking lesson, when while she was busy putting on her apron, she heard Anna’s voice. So she started running towards her friend who was silently entering the other side of the studio.

The two hugged each other warmly and Antonella burst into tears, given the unexpected surprise. “Annina, I didn’t expect to see you. But how nice to see you, I’m so happy you came, I didn’t expect it, where did they hide you. Think I heard your voice and I thought “oh like the first time”, but now come here you have to help me. How beautiful Anna,” said the presenter. Anna Moroni had left La prova del cuoco in 2018, when “Antonellina” abandoned the program in favor of Elisa Isoardi. A reunion that also moved many viewers and social media users.