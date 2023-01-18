Here’s everything you need to know about the 5 diet: let’s find out what it is together

Over the past few hours the name of Antonella Clerici returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? A few days ago the presenter gave an interview to the newspaper ‘Silhouette Donna’ where she talked about the 5 diet. Let’s find out together what it is and how it works: here’s everything you need to know.

In recent days, Antonella Clerici has released an interview with ‘Silhouette Donna’ where she dealt with a topic very dear to everyone: the body care. At the well-known newspaper the presenter of It’s always Noon she declared that she takes care of herself through good nutrition and healthy physical activity.

In this regard, Antonella Clerici spoke of diet of 5, a topic that immediately interested many readers. The presenter revealed to the well-known newspaper that she eats a plate of vegetables for lunch while at dinner she has the option to choose between proteins with vegetables or minestrone.

In this regard, these were his words:

I have two free meals a week where I can give vent to my gluttony. Being in menopause, I mostly have to deflate. Over the years I started taking supplements that increase the metabolism, not taking hormone treatments.

Furthermore, the presenter revealed that she can also enjoy half a glass of wine at the table. A fundamental point that Antonella Clerici wanted to underline is the fact that she never forgets to take two liters of water per day. Furthermore, those who carry on the 5 diet can also indulge in herbal teas or teas without adding sugar.

Antonella Clerici and the 5 diet: the words of Dr. Evelina Franchi

The doctor explained in detail how the 5 diet that Antonella Clerici carries out works Evelina Franchi. These were the doctor’s words about the presenter of It’s always Noon: