Antonella Clerici and Alessia Marcuzzi, red light gaffe | VIDEO

Alessia Marcuzzi was a guest of It’s always noonAntonella Clerici’s program broadcast on Rai 1 with the two presenters who gave rise to an exchange of jokes full of double meanings.

“I’ve been waiting for you all year” declared the presenter welcoming Alessia Marcuzzi in her program. Then, Antonella Clerici told viewers how she met her colleague.

“We were at the Police party in Rome, you were 19 and had big curls. You’ve always been thin, but curvy. I had a few more years of experience. We had to take turns at this party and so I said ‘Sorry, but there’s this beautiful girl! Let her lead!’. After a while I was tired and she proved to be very good”.

“Yes, that’s right, because you really are a friend of women. I remember this thing and I will always thank you” replied Alessia Marcuzzi with Antonella Clerici who pointed out: “Well, let’s not exaggerate, I’m not friends with all of them. With some you are more friends and with others less”.

Antonella Clerici, Alessia Marcuzzi and the “pal(l)e di cactus”.#empernoon pic.twitter.com/ee3DthMkvR — Roberto Mallò (@robymallo) May 31, 2023

Alessia Marcuzzi then exclaimed: “In Mexico I even ate shovels”. Antonella Clerici, therefore, asked: “What balls?”.

The two presenters burst out laughing with Marcuzzi who explained that they were the “shovels of cactus”, or the leaves of prickly pears.

“No, because if you change the cactus, a delirium can emerge” added Antonella Clerici.