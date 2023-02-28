It was the presenter herself who revealed why she did not go to the funeral.

Yesterday took place the funeral of Maurizio Costanzo, who died at the age of 84 last Friday while he was hospitalized in a clinic in Rome. Journalist, writer, author, presenter, Maurizio was a flexible character always at work and was loved by all.

Many famous people in the entertainment world today owe their fame to him. The emotion has been great since the funeral home set up at Capitol. Even yesterday at church in Piazza del Popolo in Rome there were thousands who paid their last respects. Many personalities from the world of entertainment and politics wanted to say goodbye to him.

Source: Ray

However, many have noticed an absence, that of Antonella Clerici. The presenter of It’s always noon he had written a dedication to Maurizio on social media: “Hello Maurizio: how many, too many memories!”.

The memory in transmission

Then yesterday live during the broadcast he wanted to remind him. “The weekend that has just gone by was for me, but I think for all of you, a weekend of strong and even slightly conflicting emotions. He left us, as you all know and I was able to remember him already on Friday, Maurizio Costanzo ” – before letting viewers listen to the song Se telephoning by Mina written by Maurizio himself and which has become one of the most beautiful songs ever.

In remembering it, Antonella also revealed the reason why she could not have been present at the funeral in the afternoon.

“This is for me a song that I have always liked very much, every time I told him that it is wonderful. Written by him and sung by the great Mina, which really has a meaning for all the friends who at this moment would like to call him to say goodbye but it is no longer possible. It’s a pity, among other things, that I can’t personally say goodbye to him because the distance doesn’t allow me”.

Work commitments did not allow Antonella to be at Maurizio Costanzo’s funeral since the show is filmed in the Rai studios in Milan.