Antonella Clerici worries viewers because of her absence at È Semper Mezzogiorno: here are her health conditions after the intoxication of recent days

Antonella Clerici in recent days she has been absent during the live broadcast of his show It’s Always Noon, worrying all viewers who have followed it for years. The well-known Rai presenter in fact, has decided to take a break after having accused a strong illness due to a ‘intoxication.

The broadcast of the program following the absence of Antonella, took place in a completely different way. The episode was opened by Lorenzo Biagiarelli via Skype who started a series of recipes already carried out during this edition.

It is Lorenzo himself who states: “Hi everyone! I’m the only one here. This morning is Sant’Alfio. Obviously Alfio took everyone on a picnic to Grondona. I was left here alone, also because I am at home. But don’t be afraid: even today an episode of È semper mezzogiorno awaits you, a very sweet episode, full of surprises ”.

Despite his words, there are many viewers who have been worried about the health conditions of the presenter. The latter have thus pushed Antonella Clerici to appear within your social profile, explaining the situation that sees it as the protagonist.

Antonella Clerici absent at È Semper Mezzogiorno: her condition following intoxication

The absence of Antonella from his program greatly worried the viewers who asked for clarification on the matter. Following the many messages sent to her Instagram profile, the presenter decided to break the silence regarding his health condition.

Over the past few days, it was Antonella who said: “Hello friends. Just to tell you I’m not on the air today because tonight i had a very high feverI had some kind of intoxication, so I was not very well ”.

The presenter then ended by stating: “I hope to be absolutely with you tomorrow and therefore very soon. A hug”. According to his words, his health conditions appear to be good despite the great scare of the past few days.

Antonella Clerici she is thus ready to return more charged and determined than before to the conduct of her own Rai program which, every day, involves thousands of viewers.